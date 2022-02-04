Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Buys 49,911 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,669,178 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,911 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.08% of Comcast worth $205,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 506,370 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $28,321,000 after buying an additional 20,890 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 20.8% during the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 106,315 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,629,000 after purchasing an additional 18,326 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Comcast by 1.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,954,731 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,227,917,000 after purchasing an additional 238,959 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 3.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,030,588 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $169,529,000 after buying an additional 101,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holistic Financial Partners increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.7% in the third quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 24,777 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Comcast from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Macquarie lowered Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.28.

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 716,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,163,820. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.16. The firm has a market cap of $224.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.91. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $45.47 and a one year high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 33.00%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

