Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Buys 761,388 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,924,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 761,388 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.09% of Pfizer worth $211,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its holdings in Pfizer by 2,697.5% in the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. 64.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.89.

In related news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $2,174,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.84. The company had a trading volume of 409,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,427,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $296.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.82. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The firm had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.62%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

