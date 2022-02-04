Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Cuts Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,969,235 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 517,922 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises approximately 0.7% of Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.11% of Walt Disney worth $333,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. 63.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $455,696.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total transaction of $1,586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,210 shares of company stock worth $5,887,223. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DIS. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.96.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $140.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,950,220. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $149.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.40. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $129.26 and a one year high of $203.02. The company has a market cap of $256.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.19.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $18.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.85 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

