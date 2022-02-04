Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Decreases Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 431,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 45,225 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.64% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $263,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,901,412 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,995,056,000 after buying an additional 45,413 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,435,559 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $875,575,000 after purchasing an additional 39,440 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $557,951,000. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 197.7% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 932,089 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $527,758,000 after purchasing an additional 619,025 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 830,693 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $470,347,000 after purchasing an additional 118,444 shares during the period. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ORLY shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $796.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $755.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Edward Jones lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $686.64.

O’Reilly Automotive stock traded down $15.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $645.12. The company had a trading volume of 7,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,179. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $670.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $634.90. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $428.79 and a 12 month high of $710.86. The company has a market capitalization of $43.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.01.

In other news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.95, for a total value of $3,229,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.52, for a total value of $255,408.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,434 shares of company stock worth $13,195,287 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

