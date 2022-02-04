Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Decreases Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 734,014 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 18,183 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.06% of PayPal worth $190,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in PayPal by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 159,443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $41,489,000 after buying an additional 8,528 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,744 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after purchasing an additional 5,985 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,087,852 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,584,121,000 after purchasing an additional 67,012 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 13,249 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 14,165 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PYPL. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $269.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $217.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $230.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.43.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $125.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 866,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,612,340. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $233.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.85 and a twelve month high of $310.16. The stock has a market cap of $146.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.01). PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Enrique Lores acquired 2,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $180.08 per share, for a total transaction of $498,821.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.38, for a total value of $2,063,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and sold 34,114 shares worth $6,645,558. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

