Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Decreases Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 901,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 84,242 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.41% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $230,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APD. FCA Corp TX acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at about $1,102,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,406,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,384,551,000 after purchasing an additional 109,712 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 11.3% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 16,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Gs Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth about $2,568,000. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth about $410,000. Institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, Director Edward L. Monser bought 80 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $314.49 per share, for a total transaction of $25,159.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Melissa N. Schaeffer sold 318 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.00, for a total value of $99,852.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals stock traded down $16.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $264.20. 55,308 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,060,240. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $245.75 and a 52-week high of $316.39. The company has a market capitalization of $58.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $292.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $285.49.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 20.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.56%.

Several analysts recently commented on APD shares. Vertical Research raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research lowered Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $332.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.88.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

