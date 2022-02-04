Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Grows Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,811,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,122 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.07% of Procter & Gamble worth $253,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $7,300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 281,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.58, for a total value of $45,166,497.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 689,945 shares of company stock valued at $109,109,542. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PG. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.00.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded down $0.77 on Friday, hitting $163.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,543,523. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $121.54 and a 1 year high of $165.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $158.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.44. The company has a market capitalization of $395.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.46.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.48%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

