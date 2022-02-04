Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Grows Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 18.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,216,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187,870 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.13% of Texas Instruments worth $233,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,899,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,011,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871,544 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,023,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,504,267,000 after acquiring an additional 622,544 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 3.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,202,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,298,931,000 after buying an additional 503,813 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 4.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,517,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,176,359,000 after buying an additional 711,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 7.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,276,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,360,750,000 after buying an additional 862,072 shares in the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TXN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $201.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.68.

In related news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total value of $5,938,739.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $805,332.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TXN traded down $5.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $169.65. 456,459 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,066,687. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $186.63 and its 200-day moving average is $189.76. The stock has a market cap of $156.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 4.58. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $161.67 and a 1-year high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.33. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 66.40% and a net margin of 42.35%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.69%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

