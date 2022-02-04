Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $269.71 Million Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 18.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,348,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 515,995 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.42% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $269,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ICE. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 56.1% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 48.7% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 29.1% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $607,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $8,085,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 68,872 shares of company stock valued at $9,283,558. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

ICE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $158.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.56.

ICE stock traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $129.26. The company had a trading volume of 41,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,756,469. The company has a market capitalization of $72.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $131.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.67. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.04 and a 1-year high of $139.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 33.69%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 24.40%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

