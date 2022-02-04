Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $270.01 Million Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 17.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,612,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240,275 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.44% of Analog Devices worth $270,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC raised its position in Analog Devices by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its stake in Analog Devices by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 4,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Analog Devices from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Barclays cut their price target on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Analog Devices from $191.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.55.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 8,536 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.41, for a total value of $1,557,051.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 15,236 shares of company stock worth $2,708,322 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI traded down $2.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $159.26. 82,250 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,198,524. The company has a market capitalization of $83.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.25 and a 52-week high of $191.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.97.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 19.00%. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.80%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

