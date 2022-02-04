Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $289.97 Million Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,692,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 289,542 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises approximately 0.6% of Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.19% of NextEra Energy worth $289,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth $275,150,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 122.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,041,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $396,978,000 after buying an additional 2,779,586 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 178.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,124,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,926,000 after buying an additional 2,001,616 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 30.8% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,201,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $644,019,000 after buying an additional 1,930,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,903,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $385,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO James L. Robo bought 64,691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $77.26 per share, with a total value of $4,998,026.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Naren K. Gursahaney bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.62 per share, for a total transaction of $147,240.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 73,691 shares of company stock worth $5,648,077 and sold 101,448 shares worth $8,870,498. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NEE stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,967,316. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.33 and a 1-year high of $93.73. The company has a market cap of $148.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.86, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.96.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NEE shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.86.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

