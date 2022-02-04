Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $469.60 Million Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 821,942 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 34,857 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up about 1.0% of Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.21% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $469,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,316,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,717,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133,690 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth $893,779,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 105.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,475,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $865,712,000 after acquiring an additional 755,745 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 152.7% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,109,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $559,617,000 after acquiring an additional 670,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 35.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,239,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $625,384,000 after acquiring an additional 326,159 shares in the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TMO traded down $4.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $590.79. 25,368 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,980,899. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $433.52 and a 1 year high of $672.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $622.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $594.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.74.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.27 by $1.27. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.09 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.88, for a total transaction of $17,013,369.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TMO shares. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $655.00 to $696.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $605.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $718.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $635.00 to $657.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $645.31.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

