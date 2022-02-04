Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Increases Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 414,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.06% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $178,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Windsor Group LTD grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 39,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors now owns 376,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,318,000 after purchasing an additional 66,815 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 25,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,070,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,290,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,104,000 after purchasing an additional 23,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,784,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $449.36. 435,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,718,479. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $373.26 and a twelve month high of $482.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $462.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $454.49.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

