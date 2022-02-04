Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Lowers Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,759,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 264,957 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.24% of Prologis worth $220,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PLD. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Prologis in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 136,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,348,000 after purchasing an additional 15,566 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Prologis by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,654,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Prologis from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Prologis from $184.00 to $209.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Prologis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $142.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.92.

NYSE PLD traded down $2.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $153.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,505,459. The company has a market capitalization of $113.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.71, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.81. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.14 and a 1 year high of $169.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $157.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.07. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 61.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.96%.

In related news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $317,218.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total transaction of $201,756.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

