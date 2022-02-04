Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Lowers Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,672,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 127,523 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.22% of Duke Energy worth $163,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DUK. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 105.3% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 97.6% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 130.0% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 61.90% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $104.50. The stock had a trading volume of 59,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,122,746. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $85.56 and a 52-week high of $108.38. The firm has a market cap of $80.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.72 and a 200 day moving average of $102.73.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.55%.

In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total value of $43,388.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $39,484.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,815 shares of company stock valued at $277,752. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $113.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

