Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Lowers Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 440,873 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 3,721 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 3.0% of Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.09% of Amazon.com worth $1,448,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 3.4% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 44,262 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $145,402,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 0.9% during the third quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,467,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 25.9% during the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,976 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $23,607,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 4.7% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,798,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gries Financial LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 6.7% during the third quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 496 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,537.00, for a total value of $3,374,298.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,537.00, for a total value of $3,218,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,580 shares of company stock worth $12,761,069 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

AMZN traded up $372.40 on Friday, hitting $3,149.31. 407,170 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,103,737. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,707.04 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08. The company has a market cap of $1.60 trillion, a PE ratio of 61.61, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3,268.44 and its 200-day moving average is $3,364.84.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. During the same period last year, the business earned $14.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 41.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,875.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,370.00 to $4,460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,191.56.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

