Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,129,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 614,442 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises about 0.9% of Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.12% of Bank of America worth $429,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 162.5% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 138.9% in the second quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAC traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,462,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,377,852. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.86. The company has a market capitalization of $389.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $31.78 and a 52-week high of $50.08.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 34.07%. The firm had revenue of $22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.60%.

BAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Argus upped their price target on Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.88.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $830,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

