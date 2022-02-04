Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 103,351 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,580,866 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 103,351 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials makes up approximately 1.0% of Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.40% of Applied Materials worth $460,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,525,390 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $10,470,015,000 after acquiring an additional 190,682 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 5.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,742,933 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,668,988,000 after buying an additional 1,022,540 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 13.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,953,802 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,177,497,000 after buying an additional 1,958,477 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 5.0% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,039,059 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $906,138,000 after buying an additional 335,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 12.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,930,298 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $892,136,000 after buying an additional 747,990 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $45,837,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMAT. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.47.

NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $2.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $134.07. 212,889 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,995,425. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.21 and a fifty-two week high of $167.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.96.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.64% and a net margin of 25.53%. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.98%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

