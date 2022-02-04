Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 164,964 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,967,133 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 164,964 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.32% of Ford Motor worth $183,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of F. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the second quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE F traded down $2.19 on Friday, hitting $17.70. 5,509,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,055,594. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $11.13 and a 1-year high of $25.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.09.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.12). Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 21.85%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on F. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.82.

In related news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. purchased 412,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.62 per share, for a total transaction of $8,505,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 17,713 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $361,876.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,088 shares of company stock valued at $2,090,456 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

