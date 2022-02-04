Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 171,197 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,922,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 171,197 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.11% of Morgan Stanley worth $187,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 261.2% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 54,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,342,000 after buying an additional 39,700 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 15.6% during the third quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.4% during the third quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 141,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,723,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.5% during the third quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 42,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the third quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MS. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

In related news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $99,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 15,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total transaction of $1,497,592.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 53,299 shares of company stock valued at $5,346,327 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MS traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $103.62. 290,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,761,053. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $70.77 and a one year high of $106.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.28. The stock has a market cap of $185.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.46.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.10. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.87%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

