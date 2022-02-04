Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 1,805,037 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,692,492 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,805,037 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.35% of Enterprise Products Partners worth $166,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 131.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

In related news, Director Carin Marcy Barth purchased 5,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.60 per share, with a total value of $108,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.72 per share, for a total transaction of $237,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 25,000 shares of company stock worth $573,800 over the last ninety days. 37.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE EPD traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.91. The company had a trading volume of 149,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,928,148. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.61. The stock has a market cap of $52.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.27. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $20.42 and a 1 year high of $25.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.07). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.78%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 104.49%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EPD. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.71.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.