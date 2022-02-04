Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 203,573 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,314,635 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 203,573 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for about 0.9% of Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.12% of Home Depot worth $431,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Camden National Bank lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 11.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 227,046 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $72,403,000 after purchasing an additional 22,633 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 39.8% in the second quarter. 55I LLC now owns 3,283 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 86.1% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 16,834 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,051,000 after purchasing an additional 7,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, German American Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% in the second quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 4,261 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Shares of HD stock traded down $7.42 on Friday, reaching $357.39. The company had a trading volume of 89,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,885,122. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $246.59 and a one year high of $420.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $390.79 and its 200 day moving average is $361.20.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 44.12%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $417.30.

In related news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

See Also: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.