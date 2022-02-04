Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 29,078 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 683,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,078 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.31% of AON worth $195,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AON by 452.2% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 135,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,420,000 after purchasing an additional 111,187 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of AON by 70.3% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 166,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,649,000 after acquiring an additional 68,544 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of AON by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 41,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,979,000 after acquiring an additional 4,235 shares during the last quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA raised its holdings in shares of AON by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 23,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AON by 1,853.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 79,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,873,000 after acquiring an additional 75,001 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

AON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of AON in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $313.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $288.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AON from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.06.

Shares of AON stock traded up $16.37 on Friday, hitting $292.87. 45,436 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,267,715. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $287.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $287.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The company has a market cap of $64.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.18 and a beta of 0.91. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $204.26 and a 12-month high of $326.25.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. AON had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 67.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. Analysts predict that Aon plc will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. AON’s payout ratio is presently 51.78%.

In related news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 197 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $58,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Byron Spruell purchased 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $296.32 per share, for a total transaction of $59,264.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

