Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 322,143 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,485,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 322,143 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.13% of Chevron worth $252,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 3,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 3,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVX traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $135.44. The company had a trading volume of 403,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,667,728. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $87.94 and a 52 week high of $137.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.17.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 65.85%.

In other news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $8,775,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.02, for a total value of $1,972,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 405,282 shares of company stock worth $50,573,993 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Societe Generale initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Chevron from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Chevron from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Chevron from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.04.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

