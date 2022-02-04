Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 406,630 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,412,753 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 406,630 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.22% of Micron Technology worth $171,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 4.3% in the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 3,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 4,203 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in Micron Technology by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 8,379 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,959 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $681,347.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.16, for a total transaction of $9,716,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 240,407 shares of company stock worth $22,948,161. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MU stock traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.54. 554,967 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,080,811. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.67 and a fifty-two week high of $98.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $90.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.66.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.17%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MU. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $101.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.93.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

