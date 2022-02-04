Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 610,476 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,639,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 610,476 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.11% of Wells Fargo & Company worth $215,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 69.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $1.20 on Friday, reaching $56.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 861,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,223,996. The company has a market capitalization of $231.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $30.77 and a 52-week high of $58.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 26.43%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 16.06%.

WFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $58.50 in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. TheStreet upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.43.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.