Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 77,872 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,101,992 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 77,872 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.17% of Union Pacific worth $216,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $614,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $1,801,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $264.00 to $271.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $234.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.33.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $242.90. The company had a trading volume of 52,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,359,016. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $195.68 and a twelve month high of $256.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $245.66 and its 200-day moving average is $230.35.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.05. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 44.50%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.36 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.45 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the railroad operator to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.44%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

