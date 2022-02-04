Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Trims Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,261 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 13,170 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.14% of Shopify worth $236,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Shopify by 338,945.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 339,045 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 338,945 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Shopify by 9,627.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 283,933 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $384,951,000 after buying an additional 281,014 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC raised its position in shares of Shopify by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 414,822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $606,046,000 after buying an additional 156,824 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its position in shares of Shopify by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 322,584 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $437,353,000 after buying an additional 130,058 shares during the period. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Shopify by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 543,134 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $793,508,000 after buying an additional 117,927 shares during the period. 60.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SHOP traded up $60.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $870.43. 89,302 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,599,606. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,237.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,406.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a current ratio of 13.97. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $780.00 and a 12 month high of $1,762.92.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna cut their target price on Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Shopify from $1,600.00 to $1,300.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,400.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. TD Securities started coverage on Shopify in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,296.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,513.96.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

