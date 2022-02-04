Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Trims Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,423,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,392 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.34% of Waste Management worth $212,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 7.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 273,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,800,000 after purchasing an additional 18,932 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the third quarter worth about $208,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 1.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 55,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,252,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 45.4% in the third quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KWB Wealth increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 7.1% in the third quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 2,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 74.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WM traded down $1.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $145.33. The stock had a trading volume of 30,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,385,990. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.11 and a 1-year high of $168.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $159.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.16.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.26. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 55.69%.

Waste Management announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total transaction of $30,304.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

