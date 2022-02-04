Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA) Trading Down 3.7%

Entrada Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRDA) shares traded down 3.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.90 and last traded at $9.07. 40,958 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 98,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.42.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Entrada Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Entrada Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Entrada Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.63.

Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($9.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($8.91).

In other news, Director John F. Crowley acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.71 per share, for a total transaction of $48,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Entrada Therapeutics stock. 5AM Venture Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRDA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,408,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,471,000. Entrada Therapeutics accounts for approximately 14.2% of 5AM Venture Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. 5AM Venture Management LLC owned 14.12% of Entrada Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 43.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entrada Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRDA)

Entrada Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company aiming to transform the lives of patients by establishing a new class of medicines, Endosomal Escape Vehicles(TM) to engage intracellular targets. Entrada Therapeutics Inc is based in BOSTON.

