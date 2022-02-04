Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVI) Director Buys $15,000,000.00 in Stock

Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVI) Director Matthew Alan Walker purchased 1,500,000 shares of Environmental Impact Acquisition stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $8.57 and a 1 year high of $10.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.85.

Get Environmental Impact Acquisition alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENVI. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Environmental Impact Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,967,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Environmental Impact Acquisition by 143.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 333,889 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after purchasing an additional 196,489 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Environmental Impact Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $1,021,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Environmental Impact Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $3,188,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Environmental Impact Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,327,000. 77.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Environmental Impact Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Environmental Impact Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.