Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) Raises Dividend to $0.86 Per Share

Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.86 per share by the energy company on Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84.

Enviva Partners has increased its dividend payment by 28.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Enviva Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 207.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Enviva Partners to earn $0.97 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $3.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 346.4%.

Shares of EVA opened at $69.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.14 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.42 and a 200 day moving average of $62.94. Enviva Partners has a 12 month low of $44.40 and a 12 month high of $76.92.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $237.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.11 million. Enviva Partners had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 0.05%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enviva Partners will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

EVA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Enviva Partners from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enviva Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Enviva Partners in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Enviva Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Enviva Partners in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enviva Partners by 17.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,043 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Enviva Partners by 15.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,280 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Enviva Partners by 47.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,950 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,502,000 after acquiring an additional 107,015 shares during the period. 97.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enviva Partners Company Profile

Enviva Partners LP engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

