Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) Rating Increased to Outperform at Scotiabank

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EQB. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$80.50 to C$88.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$87.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Equitable Group to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Equitable Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$91.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$89.81.

Shares of EQB stock traded up C$2.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$71.50. 15,826 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,352. Equitable Group has a fifty-two week low of C$52.81 and a fifty-two week high of C$84.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$71.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$108.89. The company has a market cap of C$2.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.03 by C$2.11. The business had revenue of C$162.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$160.88 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Equitable Group will post 8.8700006 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$80.20, for a total transaction of C$32,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,807,508.80. Insiders have sold 12,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,024,580 in the last three months.

Equitable Group Company Profile

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

