Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Brinker International, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:EAT)

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) – Research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Brinker International in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 3rd. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.09. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Brinker International’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.20. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $925.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on EAT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brinker International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Stephens raised their target price on Brinker International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Brinker International from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Gordon Haskett lowered Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Brinker International from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.90.

EAT stock opened at $37.22 on Friday. Brinker International has a twelve month low of $30.20 and a twelve month high of $78.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.93 and its 200-day moving average is $44.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.60.

In related news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 13,665 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total value of $503,828.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Daniel S. Fuller purchased 1,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.42 per share, with a total value of $45,160.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAT. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Brinker International in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Brinker International by 100.3% in the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Brinker International in the second quarter worth about $79,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Brinker International in the second quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in Brinker International in the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

Read More: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.