Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:MDC)

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of M.D.C. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $10.56 per share for the year.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The construction company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by ($0.28). M.D.C. had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. M.D.C.’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MDC. Raymond James dropped their price target on M.D.C. from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut M.D.C. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.40.

MDC opened at $46.69 on Friday. M.D.C. has a 12-month low of $45.35 and a 12-month high of $63.86. The company has a current ratio of 8.19, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.43.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in M.D.C. by 138.2% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 555 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in M.D.C. in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in M.D.C. by 50.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 789 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in M.D.C. by 49.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in M.D.C. by 155.1% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 995 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. 69.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director David Siegel sold 7,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $380,235.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.19%.

About M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

See Also: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.