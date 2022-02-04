Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Quipt Home Medical Corp.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (CVE:QIP)

Quipt Home Medical Corp. (CVE:QIP) – Colliers Securities issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Quipt Home Medical in a report released on Wednesday, February 2nd. Colliers Securities analyst R. Ryan anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the quarter. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Quipt Home Medical’s FY2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

