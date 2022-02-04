Equities Analysts Set Expectations for CGI Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:GIB)

CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for CGI in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $1.19 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for CGI’s FY2022 earnings at $4.77 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.03 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of CGI in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of CGI from C$131.00 to C$132.00 in a research note on Thursday. lifted their price target on shares of CGI from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CGI in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $85.44 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CGI from C$125.00 to C$127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.26.

Shares of GIB opened at $86.34 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.92. CGI has a twelve month low of $74.58 and a twelve month high of $93.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.03.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.36. CGI had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CGI by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CGI by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of CGI by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 200,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,719,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CGI in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,070,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in shares of CGI in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,348,000. 51.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CGI Company Profile

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

