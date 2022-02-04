Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February, 4th (ARKAY, DNKEY, FRTAF, GCTAF, GVDNY, IFNNY, ING, ITJTY, KNCRY, KNYJY)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, February 4th:

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from €124.00 ($139.33) to €129.00 ($144.94).

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from 96.00 to 100.00.

had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from 105.00 to 110.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from €26.50 ($29.78) to €27.50 ($30.90).

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €20.00 ($22.47) to €21.50 ($24.16).

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €22.00 ($24.72) to €18.50 ($20.79).

Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) had its price target reduced by UBS Group AG from CHF 4,580 to CHF 4,050.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from €48.20 ($54.16) to €48.40 ($54.38).

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from €10.70 ($12.02) to €10.90 ($12.25).

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from €15.00 ($16.85) to €14.50 ($16.29).

Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 300 to SEK 310.

Konecranes (OTCMKTS:KNCRY) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from €45.00 ($50.56) to €44.00 ($49.44).

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG from €58.00 ($65.17) to €56.00 ($62.92).

Neoen (OTCMKTS:NOSPF) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €37.50 ($42.13) to €33.00 ($37.08).

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from €11.50 ($12.92) to €10.30 ($11.57).

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €12.50 ($14.04) to €12.60 ($14.16). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from SEK 127 to SEK 137. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from €65.00 ($73.03) to €70.00 ($78.65).

Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from €76.00 ($85.39) to €78.50 ($88.20).

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from SEK 300 to SEK 250. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from SEK 245 to SEK 235.

Skanska AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKSBF) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from SEK 250 to SEK 260.

