Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February, 4th (AFRM, AHCO, ALGM, ALYA, AMC, AU, AUY, BSBK, BTU, ENB)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, February 4th:

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Affirm Holdings is an emerging growth company. They are building the next generation platform for digital and mobile-first commerce. They believe they can reinvent the payment experience. Their platform is comprised of three core elements: a point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. “

Get Affirm Holdings Inc alerts:

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “AdaptHealth Corp. is a provider of home medical equipment primarily in the United States. It offers medical products for both rental and sale, with a focus on respiratory and/or mobility equipment, including CPAP sleep equipment, oxygen equipment, wheelchairs, walkers and hospital beds. AdaptHealth Corp., formerly known as DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp., is based in PLYMOUTH MEETING. “

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $31.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Allegro MicroSystems Inc. is a designer, developer, fabless manufacturer and marketer of sensor integrated circuits and application-specific analog power ICs enabling emerging technologies in the automotive and industrial markets. Its diverse product portfolio provides solutions for the electrification of vehicles, automotive ADAS safety features, automation for Industry 4.0 and power-saving technologies for data centers and green energy applications. Allegro MicroSystems Inc. is based in Manchester, New Hampshire. “

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $3.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Alithya Group Inc. provides digital strategies and technologies primarily in North America. The company’s integrated offering is based on strategy services, Microsoft and Oracle technologies and custom solutions. The company serves primarily in the financial, manufacturing, retail and distribution, telecommunications, transportation, professional services, health and government sectors. It operates principally in Canada, the United States and Europe. Alithya Group Inc., formerly known as Edgewater Technology Inc., is based in Montreal, Canada. “

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc., operates as a theatrical exhibition company primarily in the United States and internationally. It owned or interests in theatres and screens. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. is based in Leawood, Kansas. “

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa, AngloGold Ashanti Limited is an independent, global gold mining company with mines and exploration projects across Continental Africa, South Africa, Americas and Australasia. It is the third-biggest gold mining company globally in terms of production. The company has a portfolio of long-life, relatively low-cost assets and differing orebody types located across major gold producing regions around the world. The company’s 14 operations are located across nine countries and its operating assets are supported by extensive exploration activities. “

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Yamana Gold is a Canadian gold producer with significant gold production, gold and copper-gold development stage properties, exploration properties and land positions in all major mineral areas in Brazil. “

Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Bogota Financial Corp. is the holding company for Bogota Savings Bank. It offers saving accounts, checking accounts, consumer and business loans, credit and debit cards, online and mobile banking, bill payment and other financial services. Bogota Financial Corp. is based in NJ, United States. “

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Peabody Energy Corporation is a coal company. It provides voice in advocating for sustainable mining, energy access and clean coal technologies. The company serves metallurgical and thermal coal customers primarily in Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico and Wyoming, Illinois, Indiana and Australia. Peabody Energy Corporation is based in St Louis, United States. “

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They currently have a C$52.00 target price on the stock.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an underperform rating to a buy rating. They currently have $90.00 price target on the stock.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc.. Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. currently has a $100.00 target price on the stock.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a C$45.00 price target on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.