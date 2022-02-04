Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February, 4th (ARBE, BOLIF, BZFD, EQGPF, EVA, FB, ITI, JHG, LWSCF, MGNX)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, February 4th:

Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE). Maxim Group issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF) was downgraded by analysts at SEB Equities from a buy rating to a hold rating. SEB Equities currently has SEK 390 target price on the stock.

BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD)

Bank of America Co. initiated coverage on shares of. Bank of America Co. issued a neutral rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Equitable Group (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating.

Citigroup Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) was downgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) was downgraded by analysts at Macquarie from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Sienna Senior Living (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. began coverage on shares of MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX). They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Mitsubishi Shokuhin (OTCMKTS:MSHXF) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) was downgraded by analysts at Roth Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Roth Capital currently has $51.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $79.00.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $256.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “In the Midland basin, Pioneer Natural had the largest acreage position with operations across 680,000 net acres of land and identified more than 20,000 drilling sites. This is likely to provide it with decades of crude production. It has roughly 10 more years of drilling inventory in the region, wherein it can keep producing without a deceleration in the current output pace. Recently, Pioneer completed the divestment of its assets (92,000 net acres) in the Delaware Basin for $3.1 billion to Continental Resources. PXD is representing the deal closure as its prime intention of diverting its entire focus to the more profitable Midland Basin assets. Hence, in the lucrative Midland Basin, it has established itself as the only large-cap exploration and production pure play. The upstream energy firm has strengthened its 2030 goals for emission reduction.”

Raymond James started coverage on shares of Q4 (TSE:QFOR.TO). The firm issued an outperform rating and a C$14.50 price target on the stock.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a sell rating. The firm currently has $115.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Sony reported healthy third-quarter fiscal 2021 results, wherein both the bottom line and top line beat their respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. It is focused on the premium segment of the branded products market to maximize growth. The company is benefiting from an increase in sales in the Music, Pictures, Imaging & Sensing Solutions and Financial Services units. Its long-term vision is to achieve a ‘zero environmental footprint’ by 2050. It has made several changes to the Group’s organizational structure to boost its business portfolio. However, Game & Network Services is grappling with a decline in hardware sales, a decrease in sales of non-first-party titles and weak sales of first-party titles. Stiff rivalry and high cost of goods sold pose concerns. An augmented international footprint makes it prone to forex woes.”

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) was downgraded by analysts at Tudor Pickering from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) was downgraded by analysts at Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) was downgraded by analysts at SEB Equities from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have SEK 190 target price on the stock.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) was upgraded by analysts at Itau BBA Securities from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN). They issued a buy rating and a $12.60 price target on the stock.

