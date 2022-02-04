Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February, 4th (ENEL, IFXA, MDC, MRBK, OGN, OIS, OMER, OPBK, RANJY, RPTX)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, February 4th:

Enel (BIT:ENEL) was given a €9.25 ($10.39) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Enel (BIT:ENEL) was given a €7.20 ($8.09) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA)

was given a €48.40 ($54.38) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $51.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “MDC’s fourth-quarter 2021 earnings and revenues missed their respective Zacks Consensus Estimate by 12.3% and 6.2%. The company continues to be challenged by supply chain issues, material shortages and municipal delays. In fact, its fourth-quarter cycle times extended by nearly two weeks sequentially as the company experienced ongoing disruptions at various stages of the build process. MDC expects these issues to persist in the future. Also, it provided a tepid guidance for first-quarter 2022 deliveries. That said, favorable demand and pricing trends in many markets served, a lack of existing home supply, the build-to-order operating model and focus on more affordable homes are likely to position it well for 2022.”

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $43.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Meridian Bank of Malvern offers deposit accounts, credit products, real estate financing, residential mortgages, investment and wealth management and electronic payments processing services. Meridian Bank of Malvern is based in United States. “

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Organon is a healthcare company. It focuses on the health of women throughout their lives. Organon is based in JERSEY CITY, N.J. “

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $7.50 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Oil States International, Inc. is a diversified oilfield services company. With locations around the world, Oil States is a leading manufacturer of products for deepwater production facilities and subsea pipelines, and a leading supplier of a broad range of services to the oil and gas industry, including production-related rental tools, work force accommodations and logistics, oil country tubular goods distribution and land drilling services. Oil States is organized in three business segments Offshore Products, Tubular Services and Well Site Services. “

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Omeros Corporation is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering, developing and commercializing products focused on inflammation and disorders of the central nervous system. Omeros’ most clinically advanced product candidates are derived from its proprietary PharmacoSurgery(TM) platform designed to improve clinical outcomes of patients undergoing arthroscopic, ophthalmological, urological and other surgical and medical procedures. Omeros has four ongoing PharmacoSurgery(TM) clinical development programs, and its lead product candidate, OMS103HP, is being evaluated in Phase 3 clinical trials for use during arthroscopic surgery to improve postoperative joint function and reduce postoperative pain. Omeros is also building a diverse pipeline of preclinical programs targeting inflammation and central nervous system disorders. “

OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. They currently have $15.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “OP Bancorp provides commercial banking services to retail and institutional customers. It offer commercial lending, home loans, online banking, cash management, certificate of deposits, wire transfers and debit and credit cards services. The company operates primarily in Seattle, Washington, Dallas, Texas and Atlanta, Georgia. OP Bancorp is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $38.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Randstad Holding NV operates as a global provider of HR services including temporary staffing, permanent placement, recruitment of middle and senior managers, on site consulting, seconded specialists and specialized HR services. Its staffing segment service comprise of temporary staffing, permanent placement and (high-volume) specialties; the inhouse service segment specializes in the provision of high-volume, skilled flexible labor; aimed at improving labor flexibility, retention, productivity and efficiency while HR solutions & managed services segment offers a comprehensive range of HR project management, HR management and HR consultancy services. The Company also recruits supervisors, managers, professionals, interim specialists and consultants with professional qualifications for middle and senior management positions. Randstad Holding NV is headquartered in Diemen, the Netherlands. “

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Repare Therapeutics Inc. is an oncology company. It utilizes genome-wide, CRISPR-enabled SNIPRx(R) platform to discover and develop targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair. The Company’s product pipeline includes RP-3500, which is in clinical stage. Repare Therapeutics Inc. is based in St-Laurent, Canada. “

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of peptide therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic deficiencies which result in life-threatening metabolic disorders. The Company’s product candidate principally consists of setmelanotide, a potent, first-in-class melanocortin-4 receptor or MC4R, agonist for the treatment of rare genetic disorders of obesity. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Boston, MA. “

South Atlantic Bancshares (OTCMKTS:SABK) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for South Atlantic Bank which provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Horry, Georgetown, and Charleston counties, South Carolina. The company offers checking, money market and savings accounts; certificates of deposits, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts and residential first mortgages, secured loans, home equity lines of credit, auto and recreational vehicle loans, ready reserve overdraft lines of credit, revolving lines of credit as well as term loans for financing equipment. It also provides treasury, remote deposit capture, and merchant card services; telephone and online banking, ATM services; debit and credit cards. South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc. is based in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. “

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) was given a GBX 230 ($3.09) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

