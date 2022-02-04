Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for February, 4th (BJ, BTSNF, CHNG, DASTY, DMZPY, EL, ELEZY, ENRFF, GD, GTLB)

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Friday, February 4th:

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $74.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $69.00.

Betsson AB – Class B (OTC:BTSNF) was upgraded by analysts at DNB Markets from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG)

was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $25.75 price target on the stock.

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises (OTCMKTS:DMZPY) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $374.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $355.00.

Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Enerflex (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $215.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $210.00.

Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $90.00 target price on the stock.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) was upgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

Japan Airport Terminal (OTCMKTS:JTTRY) was upgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

Kasikornbank Public (OTCMKTS:KPCPY) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTC:NRSDY) was upgraded by analysts at Pareto Securities from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $249.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $244.00.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) was upgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating. They currently have $49.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $53.00.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a reduce rating to a hold rating.

S4 Capital (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $87.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $81.00.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) was upgraded by analysts at Wedbush from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. Wedbush currently has $88.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $85.00.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $49.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “First Financial Corporation is a multi-bank holding company. Subsidiaries include Terre Haute First National Bank, First State Bank, First Citizens State Bank of Newport, First Farmers State Bank, First Ridge Farm State Bank, First National Bank of Marshall, First Crawford State Bank, and the Morris Plan Company. “

Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY) was upgraded by analysts at Pareto Securities from a sell rating to a hold rating.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. They currently have $36.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “TowneBank operates banking offices serving Chesapeake, Chesterfield County, Glen Allen, Hampton, James City County, Mechanicsville, Newport News, Norfolk, Portsmouth, Richmond, Suffolk, Virginia Beach, Williamsburg, and York County in Virginia, along with Raleigh, Cary, Charlotte, Moyock, Grandy, Camden County, Southern Shores, Corolla and Nags Head in North Carolina. Towne also offers a full range of financial services through its controlled divisions and subsidiaries that include Towne Investment Group, Towne Wealth Management, Towne Insurance Agency, Towne Benefits, TowneBank Mortgage, TowneBank Commercial Mortgage, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Towne Realty, Towne 1031 Exchange, LLC, and Towne Vacations. “

Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Veru Inc. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of consumer health care products. It focuses on producing FC2 female condom which provides dual protection against unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections. Veru Inc., formerly known as The Female Health Company, is headquartered in Miami, FL. “

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from an underperform rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $7.70 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $8.55.

WPP (NYSE:WPP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $90.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “WPP is in marketing communications services. They are made up of companies in: Advertising; Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; Branding & Identity; Healthcare Communications; Digital, eCommerce & Shopper Marketing; Specialist Communications. “

