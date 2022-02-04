Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,335,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 760,710 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of Equitrans Midstream worth $23,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 118.4% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 353,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 191,634 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 823,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,004,000 after buying an additional 23,040 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 147.1% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 200,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after buying an additional 119,448 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 106.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 263,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after buying an additional 135,890 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 1,033.6% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 587,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,000,000 after buying an additional 535,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.80.

Shares of ETRN stock opened at $7.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.66. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 52 week low of $6.81 and a 52 week high of $11.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 2.07.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $342.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.77%.

Equitrans Midstream Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

