Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $23.37

Shares of Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.37 and traded as high as $24.77. Erste Group Bank shares last traded at $24.70, with a volume of 22,451 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised Erste Group Bank to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Erste Group Bank from €48.00 ($53.93) to €51.00 ($57.30) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Erste Group Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Erste Group Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Erste Group Bank to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from €44.00 ($49.44) to €45.00 ($50.56) in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Erste Group Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.74.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.00. The stock has a market cap of $21.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.33.

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Erste Group Bank had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 17.61%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Erste Group Bank AG will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY)

Erste Group Bank AG engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center. The Retail segment comprises the business with private individuals, micros, and free professionals within the responsibility of account managers in the retail network.

