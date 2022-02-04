ESBC Reaches Market Cap of $1.32 Million (ESBC)

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 4th. ESBC has a total market cap of $1.32 million and $64,142.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ESBC coin can currently be purchased for $0.0428 or 0.00000108 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ESBC has traded up 28.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ESBC alerts:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 22.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 59.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About ESBC

ESBC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 31,123,570 coins and its circulating supply is 30,844,116 coins. ESBC’s official message board is medium.com/@esbcbetting. The Reddit community for ESBC is https://reddit.com/r/ESBCcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ESBC’s official website is esbc.pro. ESBC’s official Twitter account is @eSportBettingPR and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

Buying and Selling ESBC

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ESBC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ESBC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ESBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ESBC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.