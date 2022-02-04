ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports.

EPIX traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.50. The stock had a trading volume of 42 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,720. The company has a market cap of $417.85 million, a P/E ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.62 and a 200 day moving average of $11.90. ESSA Pharma has a 1 year low of $7.42 and a 1 year high of $36.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in ESSA Pharma by 1,014.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 248,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after buying an additional 226,369 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in ESSA Pharma in the third quarter worth approximately $279,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in ESSA Pharma in the third quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of ESSA Pharma by 390.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares during the period. 95.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

