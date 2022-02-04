Essent Group (ESNT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 11th. Analysts expect Essent Group to post earnings of $1.45 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.69 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 61.29% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Essent Group to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:ESNT opened at $45.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.89. Essent Group has a fifty-two week low of $39.62 and a fifty-two week high of $54.22.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ESNT. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Essent Group from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Essent Group from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Essent Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

In other Essent Group news, Director William Spiegel sold 3,214 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total transaction of $146,461.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 616 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $30,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,502 shares of company stock valued at $510,993 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

