Eternity (ENT) Price Up 9.8% Over Last Week

Eternity (CURRENCY:ENT) traded up 11.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. One Eternity coin can currently be bought for $0.0233 or 0.00000056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Eternity has traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar. Eternity has a market cap of $221,591.98 and $4.00 worth of Eternity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monkey Project (MONK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MustangCoin (MST) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Eternity Coin Profile

ENT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Eternity’s total supply is 9,526,449 coins. Eternity’s official Twitter account is @Eternity_Group and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Eternity is ent.eternity-group.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Eternity is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 algorithm. It allows anonymous and almost instant transactions through the Spysend and InstantX features (respectively). Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Eternity Coin Trading

