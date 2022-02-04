Ether Kingdoms Token Reaches Market Cap of $20,792.55 (IMP)

Ether Kingdoms Token (CURRENCY:IMP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 4th. Ether Kingdoms Token has a market cap of $20,792.55 and $73,609.00 worth of Ether Kingdoms Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ether Kingdoms Token has traded up 3.8% against the dollar. One Ether Kingdoms Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001087 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00043401 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.68 or 0.00115193 BTC.

Ether Kingdoms Token Coin Profile

Ether Kingdoms Token (CRYPTO:IMP) is a coin. Ether Kingdoms Token’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,834,258 coins. The official message board for Ether Kingdoms Token is medium.com/@imptoken . The official website for Ether Kingdoms Token is imps.me . Ether Kingdoms Token’s official Twitter account is @imptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ether Kingdoms Token is /r/imptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “IMP is short for “Impression”, a marketing term that indicates the number of times a particular piece of content is displayed without having the user perform any additional action. The project itself expects to revolutionize the modern advertising market, making it more competitive and profitable for all the participants at the same time. IMP is an ERC223 based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

Ether Kingdoms Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Kingdoms Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether Kingdoms Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ether Kingdoms Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

