Ether Zero (ETZ) Reaches Market Cap of $117,143.46

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. One Ether Zero coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ether Zero has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. Ether Zero has a total market capitalization of $117,143.46 and approximately $2,412.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ether Zero alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,989.09 or 0.07231433 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00070353 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 30.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ether Zero Profile

Ether Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 228,469,283 coins and its circulating supply is 186,439,870 coins. Ether Zero’s official website is etherzero.org . Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ether Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@etherzero

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Buying and Selling Ether Zero

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ether Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ether Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ether Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.